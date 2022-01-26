Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard interdicts makeshift boat with 55 Dominicans during illegal voyage near Puerto Rico [Image 1 of 2]

    Coast Guard interdicts makeshift boat with 55 Dominicans during illegal voyage near Puerto Rico

    PUERTO RICO

    01.26.2022

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7 PADET San Juan

    The cutter Joseph Doyle interdicted an a 35-foot makeshift vessel taking part in an illegal voyage early morning Jan. 26, 2022, approximately 35 nautical miles north of Aguadilla, Puerto Rico.  The crew of the Joseph Doyle embarked 48 men and 7 women, who claimed to be Dominican Republic nationals. The group was repatriated to the Dominican Republic Jan. 27, 2022, along with 39 other Dominicans from a separate interdiction. (U.S. Coast Guard photo).

    Puerto Rico
    Dominican Republic
    Coast Guard
    Sector San Juan
    Mona Passage
    Coast Guard Cutter Joseph Doyle

