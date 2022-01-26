Coast Guard interdicts makeshift boat with 55 Dominicans during illegal voyage near Puerto Rico

The cutter Joseph Doyle interdicted an a 35-foot makeshift vessel taking part in an illegal voyage early morning Jan. 26, 2022, approximately 35 nautical miles north of Aguadilla, Puerto Rico. The crew of the Joseph Doyle embarked 48 men and 7 women, who claimed to be Dominican Republic nationals. The group was repatriated to the Dominican Republic Jan. 27, 2022, along with 39 other Dominicans from a separate interdiction. (U.S. Coast Guard photo).

