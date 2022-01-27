USS Essex Underway Operations

SULU SEA (Jan. 27, 2022) Col. James Lively , commanding officer of the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), a native of Dallas, front left, delivers a speech with Capt. Karrey Sanders , commodore of Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) ONE, a native of Sacramento, Calif., front right, during a virtual conference for the opening ceremony of Marine Exercise Philippines (MAREX PI) aboard Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), Jan. 27, 2022. MAREX PI demonstrates U.S. commitment to the region and our long-standing treaty allies. We seek to build enduring, mutually beneficial relationships and invest in training to ensure a Free and Open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brett McMinoway)

