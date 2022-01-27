Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Essex Underway Operations [Image 6 of 6]

    USS Essex Underway Operations

    SULU SEA

    01.27.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brett McMinoway 

    USS Essex-LHD 2

    SULU SEA (Jan. 27, 2022) Col. James Lively , commanding officer of the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), a native of Dallas, front, delivers a speech during a virtual conference for the opening ceremony of Marine Exercise Philippines (MAREX PI) aboard Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), Jan. 27, 2022. MAREX PI demonstrates U.S. commitment to the region and our long-standing treaty allies. We seek to build enduring, mutually beneficial relationships and invest in training to ensure a Free and Open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brett McMinoway)

    Date Taken: 01.27.2022
