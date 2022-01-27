U.S. Army 1st Lt. Paige Runco, Staff Nurse, at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center (LRMC) demonstrates intraosseous vascular access to U.S. Air Force Maj. Arik Carlson, at 86th Medical Squadron, at LRMC during a Nurse Skill Fair at LRMC on Jan. 28. The Nurse Skill Fair provides LRMC health care professionals first-hand experiences in case of medical emergencies.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.27.2022 Date Posted: 01.28.2022 06:02 Photo ID: 7025823 VIRIN: 220127-O-YR030-433 Resolution: 3191x4083 Size: 7.52 MB Location: LANDSTUHL, RP, DE Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Nurse Skill Fair Held at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center [Image 5 of 5], by John Ciccarelli, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.