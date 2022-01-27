Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nurse Skill Fair Held at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center [Image 3 of 5]

    Nurse Skill Fair Held at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center

    LANDSTUHL, RP, GERMANY

    01.27.2022

    Photo by John Ciccarelli 

    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center

    U.S. Army 1st Lt. Paige Runco, Staff Nurse, at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center (LRMC) demonstrates intraosseous vascular access to U.S. Air Force Maj. Arik Carlson, at 86th Medical Squadron, at LRMC during a Nurse Skill Fair at LRMC on Jan. 28. The Nurse Skill Fair provides LRMC health care professionals first-hand experiences in case of medical emergencies.

