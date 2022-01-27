1st Lt. Hannah Wieland, Medical Surgical Nurse, at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center (LRMC) demonstrates wound care during a Nurse Skill Fair at LRMC on Jan. 28. The Nurse Skill Fair provides LRMC health care professionals first-hand experiences in case of medical emergencies.
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.28.2022 06:02
|Photo ID:
|7025824
|VIRIN:
|220127-O-YR030-576
|Resolution:
|2997x3103
|Size:
|5.37 MB
|Location:
|LANDSTUHL, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Nurse Skill Fair Held at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center [Image 5 of 5], by John Ciccarelli, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
