NAVSTA Rota Harbor Patrol Perform Escort and High Speed Maneuver Training

NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Oct. 27, 2021)- Chief Master-at-Arms Ronny Metzger assigned to Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota harbor patrol directs Master-at-Arms Seaman Alexus Vega during training on NAVSTA Rota on Oct. 27, 2021. Naval Station Rota sustains the fleet, enables the fighter and supports the family by conducting air operations, port operations, ensuring security and safety, assuring quality of life and providing the core services of power, water, fuel and information technology. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacob Owen.)

