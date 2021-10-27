Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVSTA Rota Harbor Patrol Perform Escort and High Speed Maneuver Training [Image 4 of 6]

    NAVSTA Rota Harbor Patrol Perform Escort and High Speed Maneuver Training

    ROTA, SPAIN

    10.27.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class John Owen 

    Naval Station Rota, Spain

    NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Oct. 27, 2021)- Chief Master-at-Arms Ronny Metzger assigned to Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota harbor patrol looks out a window during an escort of a submarine out of NAVSTA Rota on Oct. 27, 2021. Naval Station Rota sustains the fleet, enables the fighter and supports the family by conducting air operations, port operations, ensuring security and safety, assuring quality of life and providing the core services of power, water, fuel and information technology. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacob Owen.)

    Date Taken: 10.27.2021
    Date Posted: 01.28.2022 04:59
    Photo ID: 7025795
    VIRIN: 211027-N-RY670-1112
    Resolution: 4885x3257
    Size: 2.53 MB
    Location: ROTA, ES 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAVSTA Rota Harbor Patrol Perform Escort and High Speed Maneuver Training [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 John Owen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Security
    NAVSTA Rota
    Escort
    Harbor Patrol
    High Speed Maneuvers

