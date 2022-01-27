Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVFAC Contractors Prepare Granular Activated Carbon Filter Systems for the Red Hill Well Recovery [Image 4 of 4]

    NAVFAC Contractors Prepare Granular Activated Carbon Filter Systems for the Red Hill Well Recovery

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Luke J McCall 

    Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    AIEA, Hawaii (Jan. 27, 2022) The Interagency Drinking Water System Team (IDWST) provided a proposal for Red Hill Well water to be redistributed in the Halawa creek after granular activated carbon filtration. The IDWST is a joint initiative where the U.S. Navy is working closely with the Hawaii Department of Health, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Army to restore safe drinking water to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam housing communities through sampling and flushing. For detailed information, go to: www.navy.mil/jointbasewater. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Luke McCall)

    Date Taken: 01.27.2022
    Date Posted: 01.28.2022 00:14
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAVFAC Contractors Prepare Granular Activated Carbon Filter Systems for the Red Hill Well Recovery [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Luke J McCall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    RedHill
    SafeWaters

