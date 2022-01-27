NAVFAC Contractors Prepare Granular Activated Carbon Filter Systems for Red Hill Well Recovery

AIEA, Hawaii (Jan. 27, 2022) Navy Facilities Engineering Systems Command contractors prepare granular activated carbon filter systems for the Red Hill Well recovery. The Interagency Drinking Water System Team is a joint initiative where the U.S. Navy is working closely with the Hawaii Department of Health, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Army to restore safe drinking water to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam housing communities through sampling and flushing. For detailed information, go to: www.navy.mil/jointbasewater. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Luke McCall)

