Military Working Dog Zora with the 36th Security Forces Squadron, watches a suspect as U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Brittnie Phelps, a military working dog handler with the 36 SFS, gives him commands for a training exercise during Pacific Defender at Andersen Air Force Base, Jan. 26, 2022. This long-standing skill exchange kicks off Cope North 22 and is designed to enhance multilateral air operations among security forces of the U.S. Air Force, the U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps, Japan Air Self Defense Force and Royal Australian Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Aubree Owens)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.26.2022 Date Posted: 01.27.2022 23:24 Photo ID: 7025508 VIRIN: 220126-F-VU029-1189 Resolution: 5293x3524 Size: 2.41 MB Location: YIGO, GU Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 36 SFS preforms MWD demo during Pacific Defender [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Aubree Owens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.