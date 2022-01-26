Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    36 SFS preforms MWD demo during Pacific Defender [Image 7 of 7]

    36 SFS preforms MWD demo during Pacific Defender

    YIGO, GUAM

    01.26.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Aubree Owens 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    Military Working Dog Zora with the 36th Security Forces Squadron, watches a suspect as U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Brittnie Phelps, a military working dog handler with the 36 SFS, gives him commands for a training exercise during Pacific Defender at Andersen Air Force Base, Jan. 26, 2022. This long-standing skill exchange kicks off Cope North 22 and is designed to enhance multilateral air operations among security forces of the U.S. Air Force, the U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps, Japan Air Self Defense Force and Royal Australian Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Aubree Owens)

    TAGS

    36th Wing
    K-9 demonstration
    36th Security Forces Squadron
    Pacific Defender

