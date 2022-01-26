36 SFS preforms MWD demo during Pacific Defender

Military Working Dog Zora with the 36th Security Forces Squadron, attacks an Airman posing as a suspect after receiving a command from his handler during Pacific Defender at Andersen Air Force Base, Jan. 26, 2022. This long-standing skill exchange kicks off Cope North 22 and is designed to enhance multilateral air operations among security forces of the U.S. Air Force, the U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps, Japan Air Self Defense Force and Royal Australian Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Aubree Owens)

