Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NAVFAC Contractors Collect Water Samples at McGrew Point Community [Image 4 of 4]

    NAVFAC Contractors Collect Water Samples at McGrew Point Community

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii (Jan. 27, 2022) – U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Shaun Seabold, assigned to Civil Engineering Squadron 647, and Alan Pleasant, a Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command contractor, package a water sample in the McGrew Point community. The Interagency Drinking Water System Team is a joint initiative where the U.S. Navy is working closely with the Hawaii Department of Health, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Army to restore safe drinking water to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam housing communities through sampling and flushing, and recover the Red Hill well to protect the aquifer. For detailed information, go to: www.navy.mil/jointbasewater. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Stephanie Butler)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.27.2022
    Date Posted: 01.27.2022 21:43
    Photo ID: 7025477
    VIRIN: 220127-N-YD083-1032
    Resolution: 2343x3280
    Size: 714.5 KB
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAVFAC Contractors Collect Water Samples at McGrew Point Community [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NAVFAC Contractors Collect Water Samples at Halawa Housing Community
    NAVFAC Contractors Collect Water Samples at Halawa Housing Community
    NAVFAC Contractors Collect Water Samples at McGrew Point Community
    NAVFAC Contractors Collect Water Samples at McGrew Point Community

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    RedHill
    SafeWaters

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT