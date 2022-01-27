JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii (Jan. 27, 2022) – Jennah Oshiro, a Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command contractor, collects a water sample in the McGrew Point community. The Interagency Drinking Water System Team is a joint initiative where the U.S. Navy is working closely with the Hawaii Department of Health, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Army to restore safe drinking water to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam housing communities through sampling and flushing, and recover the Red Hill well to protect the aquifer. For detailed information, go to: www.navy.mil/jointbasewater. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Stephanie Butler)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.27.2022 Date Posted: 01.27.2022 21:43 Photo ID: 7025476 VIRIN: 220127-N-YD083-1025 Resolution: 4426x3161 Size: 924.47 KB Location: HONOLULU, HI, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NAVFAC Contractors Collect Water Samples at McGrew Point Community [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.