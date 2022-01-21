Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    7IDs' Ghost SBCT manages Omicron spike during NTC 2022 rotation

    7IDs’ Ghost SBCT manages Omicron spike during NTC 2022 rotation

    UNITED STATES

    01.21.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Joseph Tolliver 

    7th Infantry Division

    FORT IRWIN, Calif. — After days of planning, rehearsing, and executing missions in the sandy backdrop of the Mojave Desert, masked-up leaders from 7th Infantry Division’s 1-2 Stryker Brigade Combat Team paused training on January 17, 2022, for an after-action review to discuss operational lessons learned during Decisive Action Rotation 22-03 at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif.

    This work, 7IDs' Ghost SBCT manages Omicron spike during NTC 2022 rotation, by SSG Joseph Tolliver

    National Training Center
    NTC
    7th Infantry Division
    7id

