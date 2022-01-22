FORT IRWIN, Calif. — After days of planning, rehearsing, and executing missions in the sandy backdrop of the Mojave Desert, masked-up leaders from 7th Infantry Division’s 1-2 Stryker Brigade Combat Team paused training on January 17, 2022, for an after-action review to discuss operational lessons learned during Decisive Action Rotation 22-03 at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif.
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2022 17:33
|Photo ID:
|7025180
|VIRIN:
|220122-A-RI070-721
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|1.9 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 7IDs’ Ghost SBCT manages Omicron spike during NTC 2022 rotation [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Joseph Tolliver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
