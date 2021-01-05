A North Dakota Army National Guard UH-60 Black Hawk places an estimated 550 gallons of water at the direction of the wildland firefighters on the ground working to contain the 4,000-acre wildland Roosevelt Creek fire in Billings County, North Dakota, May 1, 2021. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Michaela C.P. Granger)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.01.2021 Date Posted: 01.27.2022 13:09 Photo ID: 7024659 VIRIN: 210501-Z-HS328-1008 Resolution: 4829x3213 Size: 2.13 MB Location: BILLINGS COUNTY, ND, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, North Dakota Army National Guard UH-60 Black Hawk Battles Wildland Fire [Image 9 of 9], by SGT Michaela Granger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.