    North Dakota Army National Guard UH-60 Black Hawk Battles Wildland Fire [Image 9 of 9]

    North Dakota Army National Guard UH-60 Black Hawk Battles Wildland Fire

    BILLINGS COUNTY, ND, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Michaela Granger 

    North Dakota National Guard Public Affairs

    A North Dakota Army National Guard UH-60 Black Hawk places an estimated 550 gallons of water at the direction of the wildland firefighters on the ground working to contain the 4,000-acre wildland Roosevelt Creek fire in Billings County, North Dakota, May 1, 2021. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Michaela C.P. Granger)

    Date Taken: 05.01.2021
    Date Posted: 01.27.2022 13:09
    Photo ID: 7024660
    VIRIN: 210501-Z-HS328-1009
    Resolution: 4450x2961
    Size: 2.36 MB
    Location: BILLINGS COUNTY, ND, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, North Dakota Army National Guard UH-60 Black Hawk Battles Wildland Fire [Image 9 of 9], by SGT Michaela Granger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Black Hawk
    UH-60 Black Hawk
    Wildfires
    North Dakota National Guard
    Aviation
    Wildland Fires

