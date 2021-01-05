A North Dakota Army National Guard UH-60 Black Hawk places an estimated 550 gallons of water at the direction of the wildland firefighters on the ground working to contain the 4,000-acre wildland Roosevelt Creek fire in Billings County, North Dakota, May 1, 2021. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Michaela C.P. Granger)
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2022 13:09
|Photo ID:
|7024660
|VIRIN:
|210501-Z-HS328-1009
|Resolution:
|4450x2961
|Size:
|2.36 MB
|Location:
|BILLINGS COUNTY, ND, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
This work, North Dakota Army National Guard UH-60 Black Hawk Battles Wildland Fire [Image 9 of 9], by SGT Michaela Granger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT