Junior leaders tour Keesler

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Courtney Way, 334th Training Squadron instructor, briefs air traffic control training procedures to high school students inside Cody Hall during a tour at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Jan. 25, 2022. Approximately 20 Freshmen from Biloxi High School and St. Patrick Catholic High School participated in the Biloxi Chamber of Commerce Junior Leadership Program whose purpose is to produce students of outstanding character who are more sensitive to the needs of the community and are better able to contribute to society. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

