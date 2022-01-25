Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Junior leaders tour Keesler [Image 2 of 5]

    Junior leaders tour Keesler

    BILOXI, MS, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2022

    Photo by Kemberly Groue 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Sean Ware, 334th Training Squadron student, briefs air traffic control training procedures to high school students inside Cody Hall during a tour at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Jan. 25, 2022. Approximately 20 Freshmen from Biloxi High School and St. Patrick Catholic High School participated in the Biloxi Chamber of Commerce Junior Leadership Program whose purpose is to produce students of outstanding character who are more sensitive to the needs of the community and are better able to contribute to society. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

    Recruitment
    Keesler Air Force Base
    Air Force
    81st Training Wing
    Air Educatiaon and Training Command
    Biloxi Chamber Junior Leadership Program tour

