U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Pual Kirksey, a martial arts instructor with Recruit Training Regiment, teaches recruits bayonet assault techniques on Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Jan. 26, 2022. Recruits learned and repeated numerous techniques throughout the event. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Cristian G. Torres)
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2022 11:08
|Photo ID:
|7024536
|VIRIN:
|220126-M-HX572-1030
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|10.61 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Delta BAC [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Cristian Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT