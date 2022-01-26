Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Delta BAC [Image 5 of 6]

    Delta BAC

    MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2022

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Cristian Torres 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Pual Kirksey, a martial arts instructor with Recruit Training Regiment, teaches recruits bayonet assault techniques on Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Jan. 26, 2022. Recruits learned and repeated numerous techniques throughout the event. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Cristian G. Torres)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.26.2022
    Date Posted: 01.27.2022 11:08
    Photo ID: 7024536
    VIRIN: 220126-M-HX572-1030
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 10.61 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Delta BAC [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Cristian Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Delta BAC
    Delta BAC
    Delta BAC
    Delta BAC
    Delta BAC
    Delta BAC

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMC
    Recruits
    Recruit training
    MCRDSD

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT