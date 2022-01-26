U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Owen Pfeilsticker with Delta Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, executes Bayonet techniques at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Jan. 26, 2022. This training teaches and applies techniques from the Marine Corps Martial Arts Program. Pfeilsticker was recruited out of Shore View, Minn., with Recruiting Station Twin Cities. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Cristian G. Torres)

