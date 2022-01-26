Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Delta BAC [Image 6 of 6]

    Delta BAC

    MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2022

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Cristian Torres 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Owen Pfeilsticker with Delta Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, executes Bayonet techniques at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Jan. 26, 2022. This training teaches and applies techniques from the Marine Corps Martial Arts Program. Pfeilsticker was recruited out of Shore View, Minn., with Recruiting Station Twin Cities. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Cristian G. Torres)

    Date Taken: 01.26.2022
    Location: MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Delta BAC [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Cristian Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USMC
    Recruits
    Recruit training
    MCRDSD

