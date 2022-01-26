Harbor Patrol Unit Inspection

220126-N-YL048-1034 MANAMA, Bahrain. (Jan. 26, 2022) A Harbor Patrol Unit (HPU) security boat patrols to provide constant anti-terrorism force protection to ensure the safety and security of incoming and outgoing vessels as part of maritime security operations. Naval Support Activity Bahrain enables the forward operations and responsiveness of U.S. and allied forces in support of Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central’s mission to provide services to the fleet, warfighter and family. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Karra Brown/Released)

