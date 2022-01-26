Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Harbor Patrol Unit Inspection [Image 8 of 8]

    Harbor Patrol Unit Inspection

    BAHRAIN

    01.26.2022

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Bahrain

    220126-N-YL048-1034 MANAMA, Bahrain. (Jan. 26, 2022) A Harbor Patrol Unit (HPU) security boat patrols to provide constant anti-terrorism force protection to ensure the safety and security of incoming and outgoing vessels as part of maritime security operations. Naval Support Activity Bahrain enables the forward operations and responsiveness of U.S. and allied forces in support of Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central’s mission to provide services to the fleet, warfighter and family. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Karra Brown/Released)

    Bahrain
    NSA Bahrain
    Navy

