Harbor Patrol Unit Inspection

220126-N-YL048-1034 MANAMA, Bahrain. (Jan. 26, 2022) Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Brandy Latney, attached to the Harbor Patrol Unit (HPU) at Naval Support Activity (NSA) Bahrain, navigates into port after undergoing a biweekly inspection with the commands executive officer. HPU provides a constant anti-terrorism force protection to ensure the safety and security of incoming and outgoing vessels as part of maritime security operations. NSA Bahrain enables the forward operations and responsiveness of U.S. and allied forces in support of Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central’s mission to provide services to the fleet, warfighter and family. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Karra Brown/Released)

Date Taken: 01.26.2022 Date Posted: 01.27.2022