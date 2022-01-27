ARABIAN GULF (Jan. 27, 2022) A Saildrone Explorer unmanned surface vessel (USV) is being towed out to sea in the Arabian Gulf off Bahrain’s coast, Jan. 27. U.S. Naval Forces Central Command began operationally testing the USV as part of an initiative to integrate new unmanned systems and artificial intelligence into U.S. 5th Fleet operations. (U.S. Army photo by Specialist Natianna Strachen)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.27.2022 Date Posted: 01.27.2022 09:34 Photo ID: 7024341 VIRIN: 220127-A-RM286-2035 Resolution: 5341x3561 Size: 2.3 MB Location: MANAMA, BH Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NAVCENT Expands Unmanned Integration, Operates Saildrone in Arabian Gulf [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Natianna Strachen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.