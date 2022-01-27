Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVCENT Expands Unmanned Integration, Operates Saildrone in Arabian Gulf [Image 3 of 3]

    NAVCENT Expands Unmanned Integration, Operates Saildrone in Arabian Gulf

    MANAMA, BAHRAIN

    01.27.2022

    Photo by Spc. Natianna Strachen 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet   

    ARABIAN GULF (Jan. 27, 2022) A Saildrone Explorer unmanned surface vessel (USV) is being towed out to sea in the Arabian Gulf off Bahrain’s coast, Jan. 27. U.S. Naval Forces Central Command began operationally testing the USV as part of an initiative to integrate new unmanned systems and artificial intelligence into U.S. 5th Fleet operations. (U.S. Army photo by Specialist Natianna Strachen)

    Date Taken: 01.27.2022
    Location: MANAMA, BH 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAVCENT Expands Unmanned Integration, Operates Saildrone in Arabian Gulf [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Natianna Strachen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CENTCOM
    NAVCENT
    USV
    5th Fleet
    TF 59

