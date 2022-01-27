ARABIAN GULF (Jan. 27, 2022) A Saildrone Explorer unmanned surface vessel (USV) is being towed out to sea in the Arabian Gulf off Bahrain’s coast, Jan. 27. U.S. Naval Forces Central Command began operationally testing the USV as part of an initiative to integrate new unmanned systems and artificial intelligence into U.S. 5th Fleet operations. (U.S. Army photo by Specialist Natianna Strachen)
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2022 09:34
|Photo ID:
|7024341
|VIRIN:
|220127-A-RM286-2035
|Resolution:
|5341x3561
|Size:
|2.3 MB
|Location:
|MANAMA, BH
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, NAVCENT Expands Unmanned Integration, Operates Saildrone in Arabian Gulf [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Natianna Strachen, identified by DVIDS
NAVCENT Expands Unmanned Integration, Operates Saildrone in Arabian Gulf
