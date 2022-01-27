Air Cav takes to the skies over Hohenfels at Allied Spirit 22

An AH-64D Apache attack helicopter attached to Task Force Lobos, 2nd Battalion, 2-227th Aviation Regiment, 1st Air Cavalry Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division, prepares to depart the airfield, Jan. 27, Joint Multinational Readiness Center, Hohenfels Training Area, Germany. The 2-227th is participating in Allied Spirit 22, an exercise comprising over 5000 Soldiers from 15 nations that is designed to enable integration of the U.S. military and its allies in a competitive combat training environment. (U.S. Army Photo by Capt. Alun Thomas, 201st Theater Public Affairs Support Element)

