    Air Cav takes to the skies over Hohenfels at Allied Spirit 22 [Image 5 of 5]

    Air Cav takes to the skies over Hohenfels at Allied Spirit 22

    HOHENFELS, BY, GERMANY

    01.27.2022

    Photo by Alun Thomas  

    U.S. Army Recruiting Battalion - Phoenix

    An AH-64D Apache attack helicopter attached to Task Force Lobos, 2nd Battalion, 2-227th Aviation Regiment, 1st Air Cavalry Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division, prepares to depart the airfield, Jan. 27, Joint Multinational Readiness Center, Hohenfels Training Area, Germany. The 2-227th is participating in Allied Spirit 22, an exercise comprising over 5000 Soldiers from 15 nations that is designed to enable integration of the U.S. military and its allies in a competitive combat training environment. (U.S. Army Photo by Capt. Alun Thomas, 201st Theater Public Affairs Support Element)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.27.2022
    Date Posted: 01.27.2022 07:13
    Photo ID: 7024290
    VIRIN: 220127-A-EK137-144
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 4.23 MB
    Location: HOHENFELS, BY, DE 
    #EUCOM #7ATC #AlliedSpirit #JMRC #StrongerTogether #201stTPASE

