Air Cav takes to the skies over Hohenfels at Allied Spirit 22

Maj. Chaz Allen, executive officer, Task Force Lobos, 2nd Battalion, 2-227th Aviation Regiment, 1st Air Cavalry Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division, speaks to reporters from German media outlet BR Mediathek about his unit’s mission at Allied Spirit 22, Jan. 27, Joint Multinational Readiness Center, Hohenfels Training Area, Germany. Allied Spirit 22, an exercise comprising over 5000 Soldiers from 15 nations that is designed to enable integration of the U.S. military and its allies in a competitive combat training environment. (U.S. Army Photo by Capt. Alun Thomas, 201st Theater Public Affairs Support Element)

