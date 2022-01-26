NAVSUP Hotel Transition Support

220126-N-FI539-0001

HONOLULU (Jan. 26, 2022) – Chief Logistics Specialist Submarines Christopher Curtis (right), assigned to Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center San Diego and Lt. Patrick Hearn, assigned to Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility, arrange hotel reservations for Department of Defense personnel and families affected during the water distribution system recovery. The U.S. Navy is working closely with the Hawaii Department of Health, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Army to restore safe drinking water to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam housing communities through sampling and flushing. For detailed information, go to: www.navy.mil/jointbasewater. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Giselle Christmas)

