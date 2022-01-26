Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVSUP Hotel Transition Support [Image 2 of 2]

    NAVSUP Hotel Transition Support

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2022

    Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    220126-N-FI539-0002

    HONOLULU (Jan. 26, 2022) – The Naval Supply Systems Command Enterprise Logistics Response Team is providing temporary lodging support to Department of Defense families during the water distribution system recovery in affected communities. The U.S. Navy is working closely with the Hawaii Department of Health, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Army to restore safe drinking water to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam housing communities through sampling and flushing. For detailed information, go to: www.navy.mil/jointbasewater. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Giselle Christmas)

    Date Taken: 01.26.2022
    Date Posted: 01.26.2022 21:30
    Photo ID: 7024043
    VIRIN: 220126-N-FI539-0002
    Resolution: 3147x2055
    Size: 647.75 KB
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 
    RedHill
    SafeWaters

