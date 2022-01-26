NAVSUP Hotel Transition Support

220126-N-FI539-0002



HONOLULU (Jan. 26, 2022) – The Naval Supply Systems Command Enterprise Logistics Response Team is providing temporary lodging support to Department of Defense families during the water distribution system recovery in affected communities. The U.S. Navy is working closely with the Hawaii Department of Health, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Army to restore safe drinking water to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam housing communities through sampling and flushing. For detailed information, go to: www.navy.mil/jointbasewater. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Giselle Christmas)

