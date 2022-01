Bronco Brigade Mungadai Day 2

Soldiers assigned to 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division carry a zodiac boat as part of the beach physical training session during the brigade Mungadai at the Bellows Beach, Hawaii on Jan. 25, 2022. The brigade Mungadai is a multi-day training event for senior leaders in the brigade designed to test them physically and mentally while building esprit de corps and camaraderie. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Brutus)

