    Bronco Brigade Mungadai Day 2 [Image 3 of 9]

    Bronco Brigade Mungadai Day 2

    HI, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Brutus 

    3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division

    A Soldier assigned to 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division conducts a helocast water insertion jump during the brigade Mungadai at the Bellows Beach, Hawaii on Jan. 25, 2022. The brigade Mungadai is a multi-day training event for senior leaders in the brigade designed to test them physically and mentally while building esprit de corps and camaraderie. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Brutus)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.25.2022
    Date Posted: 01.26.2022 21:18
    Photo ID: 7024002
    VIRIN: 220125-A-AK380-278
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.28 MB
    Location: HI, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bronco Brigade Mungadai Day 2 [Image 9 of 9], by SSG Alan Brutus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Beach
    Helocast
    PT
    Mungadai

