909th ARS refuels fighters in the PACIFIC WEASEL exercise

Three U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to the 14th Fighter Squadron at Misawa Air Base fly alongside a 909th Air Refueling Squadron KC-135 Stratotanker during Exercise PACIFIC WEASEL over the Pacific Ocean Jan. 21, 2022. The joint and bilateral exercise directly enhanced U.S. Forces Japan’s ability to detect, deter and potentially defend Japan from adversaries, while empowering service members to be innovative and diversify their approach to any given obstacle. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cesar J. Navarro)

Date Taken: 01.21.2022
Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP