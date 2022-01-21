Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    909th ARS refuels fighters in the PACIFIC WEASEL exercise [Image 11 of 13]

    909th ARS refuels fighters in the PACIFIC WEASEL exercise

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.21.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Cesar Navarro 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 14th Fighter Squadron at Misawa Air Base receives fuel from a 909th Air Refueling Squadron KC-135 Stratotanker during Exercise PACIFIC WEASEL (PAC WEASEL) over the Pacific Ocean Jan. 21, 2022. The goal of PAC WEASEL is to enhance the defensive capabilities of U.S. Forces Japan and Japanese allies. The 909th ARS refueled fighter jets during the exercise, supporting the U.S.’ commitment to defending a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cesar J. Navarro)

    Date Taken: 01.21.2022
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    This work, 909th ARS refuels fighters in the PACIFIC WEASEL exercise [Image 13 of 13], by A1C Cesar Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PACAF
    KC-135 Stratotanker
    14th Fighter Squadron
    909th Air Refueling Squadron
    Indo-PACOM
    PACIFIC WEASEL

