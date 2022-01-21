909th ARS refuels fighters in the PACIFIC WEASEL exercise

A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 14th Fighter Squadron at Misawa Air Base receives fuel from a 909th Air Refueling Squadron KC-135 Stratotanker during Exercise PACIFIC WEASEL (PAC WEASEL) over the Pacific Ocean Jan. 21, 2022. The goal of PAC WEASEL is to enhance the defensive capabilities of U.S. Forces Japan and Japanese allies. The 909th ARS refueled fighter jets during the exercise, supporting the U.S.’ commitment to defending a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cesar J. Navarro)

