    Oklahoma National Guard Soldiers attached to 5th Armored Brigade help local non-profit secure $100,000 grant [Image 1 of 2]

    TX, UNITED STATES

    01.21.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    5th Armored Brigade

    Sgt. Mikaela Norton, right, assigned to 5th Armored Brigade, First Army Division West, answers questions during an interview about her volunteerism with the YMCA in El Paso, Texas, January 21st, 2022. Norton, an Army Reservist, gave more than 60 hours of her spare time fighting food insecurity with the YMCA while activated at Fort Bliss. 5th Armored Brigade supports the local community while preparing National Guard and Reserve partners to deploy world wide. (U.S. Army photo by Cpt. Coady Pratt, 5th Armored Brigade)

    Volunteer
    AUSA
    YMCA
    5th Armored Brigade

