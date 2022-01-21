Sgt. Mikaela Norton, right, assigned to 5th Armored Brigade, First Army Division West, answers questions during an interview about her volunteerism with the YMCA in El Paso, Texas, January 21st, 2022. Norton, an Army Reservist, gave more than 60 hours of her spare time fighting food insecurity with the YMCA while activated at Fort Bliss. 5th Armored Brigade supports the local community while preparing National Guard and Reserve partners to deploy world wide. (U.S. Army photo by Cpt. Coady Pratt, 5th Armored Brigade)

Date Taken: 01.21.2022
Oklahoma National Guard Soldiers attached to 5th Armored Brigade help local non-profit secure $100,000 grant [Image 2 of 2]