Oklahoma National Guard Soldiers attached to 5th Armored Brigade help local non-profit secure $100,000 grant

Photo By Staff Sgt. Timothy Gray | Sgt. Mikaela Norton, right, assigned to 5th Armored Brigade, First Army Division West, answers questions during an interview about her volunteerism with the YMCA in El Paso, Texas, January 21st, 2022. Norton, an Army Reservist, gave more than 60 hours of her spare time fighting food insecurity with the YMCA while activated at Fort Bliss. 5th Armored Brigade supports the local community while preparing National Guard and Reserve partners to deploy world wide. (U.S. Army photo by Cpt. Coady Pratt, 5th Armored Brigade)

FORT BLISS, Texas – Task Force Boomer Soldiers attached to 5th Armored Brigade attended a $100,000 grant presentation at the Armed Services YMCA (ASYMCA) Friday.



The Soldiers have a combined total of 159 volunteers hours with the ASYMCA, a local non-profit designed to fight food insecurities within the El Paso community. “Soldiers helped with everything including the setup, distribution, passing out forms to the public and data analysis” said Betty Ramirez, Director of Volunteer Services at the ASYMCA.



Ramirez expressed gratitude for the volunteer hours the Soldiers put in. “Their efforts have a ripple effect for the community. It means a lot more when National Guard Soldiers are out here helping because this isn’t their community but; while it is, they are definitely making waves.”



Task Force Boomer Soldiers Sergeant Mikaela Norton and Specialist Monique Tran helped Ramirez accept the $100,000 grant presented by the Association of the United States Army (AUSA) in a celebration held at the Armed Services YMCA Friday.



“It means a lot to help out. Growing up I also had food insecurities so being able to be a part of this and make sure that families in need get their food is near to my heart” said Norton in an interview with Channel 9.



The ASYMCA services military members and families by providing innovative and quality social, educational, and recreations programs. Reach out to your local chapter for more information on how to donate or volunteer.