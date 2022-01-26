Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Struggling with COVID [Image 3 of 3]

    Struggling with COVID

    FL, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Cheyenne Lewis. 325th Fighter Wing public affairs journeyman, and her spouse look upon their newborn son. Following the birth of her son, Lewis contracted COVID-19 and was unable to hold her child which took a mental toll on the new mother. (Courtesy Photo)

    Date Taken: 01.26.2022
    Date Posted: 01.26.2022 10:40
    Location: FL, US
    mental health
    military child
    military parent
    military mom
    COVID

