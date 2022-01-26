U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Cheyenne Lewis. 325th Fighter Wing public affairs journeyman, and her spouse look upon their newborn son. Following the birth of her son, Lewis contracted COVID-19 and was unable to hold her child which took a mental toll on the new mother. (Courtesy Photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.26.2022 Date Posted: 01.26.2022 10:40 Photo ID: 7023033 VIRIN: 220126-F-XX000-1003 Resolution: 2048x1366 Size: 448 KB Location: FL, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Struggling with COVID [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.