Allied forces conduct fierce simulated battle at Allied Spirit 22

Armored Opposition Forces (OPFOR) from the U.S. Army engage the 401st Panzergrenadier Battalion (German Army) in a simulated battle, Jan. 25, as part of Exercise Allied Spirit 22, Hohenfels Training Area, Germany. The exercise comprises over 5000 Soldiers from 15 nations and is designed to enable integration of the U.S. military and its allies in a competitive combat training environment. (U.S. Army Photo by Capt. Alun Thomas, 201st Theater Public Affairs Support Element)

