A German Soldier from the 401st Panzergrenadier Battalion engages in a simulated battle with Opposition Forces (OPFOR) from the U.S. Army, Jan. 25, Hohenfels Training Area, Germany, as part of Exercise Allied Spirit 22. The exercise comprises over 5000 Soldiers from 15 nations and is designed to enable integration of the U.S. military and its allies in a competitive combat training environment. (U.S. Army Photo by Capt. Alun Thomas, 201st Theater Public Affairs Support Element)
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2022 09:26
|Photo ID:
|7022895
|VIRIN:
|220125-A-EK137-831
|Resolution:
|5121x3415
|Size:
|3.6 MB
|Location:
|HOHENFELS, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Allied forces conduct fierce simulated battle at Allied Spirit 22 [Image 4 of 4], by Alun Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
