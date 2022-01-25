Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HSM 79 Perform Refueling Operations at NAVSTA Rota [Image 1 of 4]

    HSM 79 Perform Refueling Operations at NAVSTA Rota

    ROTA, SPAIN

    01.25.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class John Owen 

    Naval Station Rota, Spain

    NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (January 25, 2022)- Sailors assigned to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 79, set up fuel lines for refueling a MH-60R Seahawk helicopter at NAVSTA Rota on Jan. 25, 2022. Naval Station Rota sustains the fleet, enables the fighter and supports the family by conducting air operations, port operations, ensuring security and safety, assuring quality of life and providing the core services of power, water, fuel and information technology. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacob Owen.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.25.2022
    Date Posted: 01.26.2022 05:13
    Photo ID: 7022603
    VIRIN: 220125-N-RY670-1002
    Resolution: 3909x2792
    Size: 4.68 MB
    Location: ROTA, ES 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HSM 79 Perform Refueling Operations at NAVSTA Rota [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 John Owen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Refueling
    NAVSTA Rota
    Flight Operations
    MH-60 Seahawk
    HSM 79

