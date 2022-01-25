HSM 79 Perform Refueling Operations at NAVSTA Rota

NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (January 25, 2022)- Sailors assigned to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 79, store fuel lines after refueling a MH-60R Seahawk helicopter at NAVSTA Rota on Jan. 25, 2022. Naval Station Rota sustains the fleet, enables the fighter and supports the family by conducting air operations, port operations, ensuring security and safety, assuring quality of life and providing the core services of power, water, fuel and information technology. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacob Owen.)

