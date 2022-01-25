220125-N-ZZ999-1001 - SOUTH PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 25, 2022) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Sampson (DDG 102) is underway as it is positioned to conduct lifesaving actions in support of disaster relief efforts in Tonga. Sampson is operating in the South Pacific to support international relief efforts in Tonga. Sampson is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Naval Aircrewmen 2nd Class John Allen)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.25.2022 Date Posted: 01.26.2022 04:02 Photo ID: 7022599 VIRIN: 220125-N-ZZ999-1001 Resolution: 1200x800 Size: 432.77 KB Location: SOUTH PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 7 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Sampson Transits South Pacific [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Tristan Cookson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.