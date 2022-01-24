Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Sampson Transits South Pacific [Image 3 of 3]

    USS Sampson Transits South Pacific

    SOUTH PACIFIC OCEAN

    01.24.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Tristan Cookson 

    USS Sampson (DDG 102)

    220125-N-CD319-1009 - SOUTH PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 25, 2022) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Sampson (DDG 102) is underway as it is positioned to conduct lifesaving actions in support of disaster relief efforts in Tonga. Sampson is operating in the South Pacific to support international relief efforts in Tonga. Sampson is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. . (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Tristan Cookson)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Sampson Transits South Pacific [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Tristan Cookson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

