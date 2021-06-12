8 ROK Navy SEALs earn U.S. Military Free Fall wings

Major General Michael E. Martin, commander for U.S. Special Operations Command-Korea, speaks with ROK Naval Special Warfare Flotilla members following the U.S. Military Free Fall wings ceremony. SOCKOR leadership attended the December 2021 event to honor the achievement made by eight ROK Navy SEALs in earning their “jump wings.” This skillset is shared within the special operations community and continues to strengthen the alliance between the two countries.



주한미특수전사령부 사령관 마이클 E. 마틴 소장이 미 군사자유낙하날개 기념식에 이어 대한민국 해군특수전전단 장병들과 이야기를 나누고 있다. 주한미특수전사령부 지도부는 2021년 12월 행사에 참석해 대한민국 해군 네이비씰 대원 8명이 '점프윙'을 획득한 업적을 기렸다. 이 공적은 특수작전 공동체 내에서 공유되는 것으로 양국 간의 동맹을 지속적으로 강화해 나가고 있다.

