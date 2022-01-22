Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Leader professional development [Image 2 of 2]

    Leader professional development

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    01.22.2022

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Mary Katzenberger 

    3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    Capt. Michael H. Thompson speaks during a leader professional development lecture on personal finance for Soldiers assigned to the Fort Bragg, N.C., based 3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, on Jan. 22, 2022. "Spears Ready" Soldiers have been deployed since August of 2021 staffing the 1st Theater Sustainment Command operational command post.

    Date Taken: 01.22.2022
    Date Posted: 01.26.2022 02:32
    Photo ID: 7022578
    VIRIN: 220122-A-RV385-451
    Resolution: 4987x3562
    Size: 18.62 MB
    Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW 
    This work, Leader professional development [Image 2 of 2], by SFC Mary Katzenberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    people first

