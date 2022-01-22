Capt. Michael N. Krant speaks during a leader professional development lecture on personal finance for Soldiers assigned to the Fort Bragg, N.C., based 3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, on Jan. 22, 2022. "Spears Ready" Soldiers have been deployed since August of 2021 staffing the 1st Theater Sustainment Command operational command post.
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2022 02:32
|Photo ID:
|7022577
|VIRIN:
|220122-A-RV385-461
|Resolution:
|4963x3545
|Size:
|15.64 MB
|Location:
|CAMP ARIFJAN, KW
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Leader professional development [Image 2 of 2], by SFC Mary Katzenberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
