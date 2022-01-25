Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAFE, RDF hosts first day of AACS strengthening partnerships [Image 2 of 2]

    USAFE, RDF hosts first day of AACS strengthening partnerships

    KIGALI, RWANDA

    01.25.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Brooke Moeder 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    The U.S. Air Force in Europe Band and the Rwanda Defence Force Band pose for a photo during the 2022 African Air Chiefs Symposium in Kigali, Rwanda, Jan. 25, 2022. Strengthening regional partnerships fosters open dialogue, providing opportunities to assess capabilities and identify gaps to build further engagements between the U.S. and our African partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brooke Moeder)

    USAFE, RDF hosts first day of AACS strengthening partnerships
    USAFE, RDF hosts first day of AACS strengthening partnerships

    AACS 22

    USAFE
    Air Force
    Kigali
    African Air Chiefs Symposium
    Rwandan Defence Forces
    AACS 22

