The U.S. Air Force in Europe Band and the Rwanda Defence Force Band pose for a photo during the 2022 African Air Chiefs Symposium in Kigali, Rwanda, Jan. 25, 2022. Strengthening regional partnerships fosters open dialogue, providing opportunities to assess capabilities and identify gaps to build further engagements between the U.S. and our African partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brooke Moeder)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.25.2022 Date Posted: 01.26.2022 00:20 Photo ID: 7022539 VIRIN: 220125-F-ZR251-1025 Resolution: 6767x5229 Size: 3.96 MB Location: KIGALI, RW Web Views: 7 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USAFE, RDF hosts first day of AACS strengthening partnerships [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Brooke Moeder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.