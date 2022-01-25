Senior enlisted leaders from the U.S. Air Force and African nations pose for a photo with African air chiefs during the 2022 African Air Chiefs Symposium in Kigali, Rwanda, Jan. 25, 2022. The symposium aims to increase the number of partner nations involved in the Association of African Air Forces and seeks to identify key challenges confronting African air chiefs and aims to strengthen partner networks within Africa by expanding membership of the AAAF. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brooke Moeder)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.25.2022 Date Posted: 01.26.2022 00:20 Photo ID: 7022538 VIRIN: 220125-F-ZR251-3004 Resolution: 4020x2680 Size: 1.47 MB Location: KIGALI, RW Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USAFE, RDF hosts first day of AACS strengthening partnerships [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Brooke Moeder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.