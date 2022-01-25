Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USAFE, RDF hosts first day of AACS strengthening partnerships [Image 1 of 2]

    USAFE, RDF hosts first day of AACS strengthening partnerships

    KIGALI, RWANDA

    01.25.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Brooke Moeder 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Senior enlisted leaders from the U.S. Air Force and African nations pose for a photo with African air chiefs during the 2022 African Air Chiefs Symposium in Kigali, Rwanda, Jan. 25, 2022. The symposium aims to increase the number of partner nations involved in the Association of African Air Forces and seeks to identify key challenges confronting African air chiefs and aims to strengthen partner networks within Africa by expanding membership of the AAAF. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brooke Moeder)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.25.2022
    Date Posted: 01.26.2022 00:20
    Photo ID: 7022538
    VIRIN: 220125-F-ZR251-3004
    Resolution: 4020x2680
    Size: 1.47 MB
    Location: KIGALI, RW 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAFE, RDF hosts first day of AACS strengthening partnerships [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Brooke Moeder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USAFE, RDF hosts first day of AACS strengthening partnerships
    USAFE, RDF hosts first day of AACS strengthening partnerships

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAFE
    Air Force
    Kigali
    African Air Chiefs Symposium
    Rwandan Defence Forces
    AACS 22

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT