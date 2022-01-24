United States Congresswoman meets with Army Reserve Puerto Rico Commanding Officer

Fort Buchanan, Puerto Rico- Congresswoman Jenniffer Gonzales-Colon

met with Commanding Officer of the Army Reserve in Puerto Rico

Col. Carlos Caceres and staff to highlight the exceptional work being done by the 1st Mission Support Command, January 24, 2022. They also shared ideas on readiness, natural disaster preparedness, integration with local federal key stakeholders and capabilities within the United States Army Reserve.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.24.2022 Date Posted: 01.25.2022