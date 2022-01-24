Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    United States Congresswoman meets with Army Reserve Puerto Rico Commanding Officer [Image 5 of 5]

    United States Congresswoman meets with Army Reserve Puerto Rico Commanding Officer

    SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO

    01.24.2022

    Photo by Spc. Halayla Vega 

    1st Mission Support Command

    Fort Buchanan, Puerto Rico- Congresswoman Jenniffer Gonzales-Colon
    met with Commanding Officer of the Army Reserve in Puerto Rico
    Col. Carlos Caceres and staff to highlight the exceptional work being done by the 1st Mission Support Command, January 24, 2022. They also shared ideas on readiness, natural disaster preparedness, integration with local federal key stakeholders and capabilities within the United States Army Reserve.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.24.2022
    Date Posted: 01.25.2022 18:49
    Photo ID: 7022226
    VIRIN: 220124-A-XA253-288
    Resolution: 6540x3675
    Size: 7.1 MB
    Location: SAN JUAN, PR 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, United States Congresswoman meets with Army Reserve Puerto Rico Commanding Officer [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Halayla Vega, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    United States Congresswoman meets with Army Reserve Puerto Rico Commanding Officer
    United States Congresswoman meets with Army Reserve Puerto Rico Commanding Officer
    United States Congresswoman meets with Army Reserve Puerto Rico Commanding Officer
    United States Congresswoman meets with Army Reserve Puerto Rico Commanding Officer
    United States Congresswoman meets with Army Reserve Puerto Rico Commanding Officer

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #1stMSC #100YearsUSARPR #100YeasrsofExcellence #100YearsAcrosstheGlobe

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT