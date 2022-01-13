Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3rd ASOS participates in command and control exercise [Image 19 of 22]

    3rd ASOS participates in command and control exercise

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Emily Farnsworth 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Christian Dye, a Detachment 1, 3rd Air Support Operations Squadron tactical air control party (TACP) specialist, works out during Exercise POLAR QUAKE at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Jan. 13, 2022. POLAR QUAKE is a TACP-run command and control proof-of-concept exercise to test the passage of intelligence for the Find, Fix, Track, Target, Engage, Assess process. By conducting the exercise in the Arctic, the 3rd ASOS builds and hones mission readiness by practicing battlespace awareness and training. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Emily Farnsworth)

    Date Taken: 01.13.2022
    Date Posted: 01.25.2022 18:36
    Photo ID: 7022198
    VIRIN: 220113-F-MJ351-1593
    Resolution: 5191x3464
    Size: 11.91 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2

    Alaska
    Arctic
    TACP
    C2
    3rd ASOS
    Polar Quake

