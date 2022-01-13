U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Christian Dye, a Detachment 1, 3rd Air Support Operations Squadron tactical air control party (TACP) specialist, works out during Exercise POLAR QUAKE at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Jan. 13, 2022. POLAR QUAKE is a TACP-run command and control proof-of-concept exercise to test the passage of intelligence for the Find, Fix, Track, Target, Engage, Assess process. By conducting the exercise in the Arctic, the 3rd ASOS builds and hones mission readiness by practicing battlespace awareness and training. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Emily Farnsworth)

Date Taken: 01.13.2022 Date Posted: 01.25.2022 This work, 3rd ASOS participates in command and control exercise [Image 22 of 22], by SrA Emily Farnsworth